Actors return to Hickory for comedic play

Grace Bollinger and Ethan Fite, two local actors, return to the stage at the Hickory Community Theatre for “Exit Pursued by a Bear.” Performances of the modern comedy begin on Friday and continue through May 13.

“Exit Pursued by a Bear” is a revenge comedy by Lauren Gunderson that explores the relationship between an abused woman and her husband as she decides to turn the tables and give him a taste of his own medicine. Nan knocks Kyle out, ties him to a chair, and forces him to watch as she and her two best friends re-enact the history of their relationship.

Performances will be in the Firemen’s Kitchen in Hickory at 2034 U.S. 70 SE. Tickets cost $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. For tickets, visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283. The play is rated R for adult language and themes.

Second annual Green Fest in Hickory

Celebrate Earth Day and Arbor Day with the city of Hickory and the Community Appearance Commission during the second annual Green Fest at the Downtown Hickory Farmers Market on Saturday by learning how to “be green” by protecting and preserving our natural environment.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the community is invited to stop by the city of Hickory’s booths at Union Square for free potted trees, free milkweed seeds to attract monarch butterflies and information about environmental stewardship.

Representatives from the appearance commission and several city departments will be available to share important information about solid waste collection and recycling, tree and landscape maintenance, plant propagation, storm water management, litter reduction and cleanup efforts.

Attendees that stop by the city of Hickory booths can also take the Hickory Litter Quitter pledge, sign up for monthly city e-newsletters and register to win a native plant and a scoop of mulch or leaf compost for spring landscaping.

NC Gravity Games and Street Fest in Lenoir

The N.C. Gravity Games and Street Fest, a landmark STEM-education festival and racing extravaganza, is set for Saturday in downtown Lenoir. There are 38 teams from across the state ready to compete in the 10th annual event.

The Gravity Games is a real-world STEM experience in which students use science, technology, engineering and math lessons to build and race their own gravity-powered cars on Ashe Avenue’s long hill in downtown Lenoir.

Admission is free and the event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Ashe Avenue in Lenoir. For more information, visit www.ncgravitygames.com.

The Science Street expo is slated to include exhibits from STEMWest, Catawba Science Center, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Appalachian Airsports, First Robotics NC, App State Geology, App State Solar Vehicle Team, App State PandA (Physics and Astronomy) Club, App State Astronomy, App State Robotics Team and Caldwell County Schools’ Coding Bus and Robotics Teams. The event in sponsored by Google, Appalachian State University, the University of North Carolina (via the NC Science Festival) and the city of Lenoir.

Burnett Sisters perform bluegrass, gospel in Lenoir

The Chapel of Rest Preservation Society will present a concert of old-time music by the Burnett Sisters of Boone on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Kathleen, Anissa, Annelli and Sophia are sisters who perform old-time fiddle tunes, bluegrass standards and a capella gospel with strong instrumentals and breathtaking vocal harmonies, revealing a love of the traditional songs they play. The sisters will be joined in concert by Justin Alexander on banjo and Colin Ray on guitar, who also shares lead vocals.

The Chapel of Rest is at 1964 N.C. 268 in Lenoir. It is adjacent to the campus of the historic Patterson School. A $20 admission fee includes a reception with the artists to follow the concert. For more information, contact Liza at lizaplaster@bellsouth.net.

— Compiled by Miya Banks