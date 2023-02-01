Celebrate Black History Month during February

HICKORY — February is Black History Month, which is an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and a time for recognizing the central role of African Americans in U.S. history. Since 1976, every U.S. president has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month.

In celebration of this month, there are several events organized by the City of Hickory for all people of all ages to enjoy and pay tribute to African American heritage and culture.

I Rock Black History will be presented Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Ridgeview Branch Library. Adults and teens ages 13 and up older are invited to express moments of history with simple silhouettes and powerful words to make decals and buttons that will bring awareness to historically influential individuals.

Hidden History: The Erasure of Women’s Role in the Civil Rights Movement will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, from 2-3:30 p.m. at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. Humanities faculty from Winston-Salem State University will present a program about women’s contributions to the Civil Rights Movement and how they have been minimized or forgotten. Registration is not required.

Art and Social Justice: Art’s Role in Promoting Social Change will be presented Saturday, Feb. 11, from 2-3:30 p.m. at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. Humanities faculty from Winston-Salem State University will conduct a panel discussion about the ways that art was used to raise awareness of critical social issues during the Civil Rights Movement and the ways art inspired community members to fight for social change. Registration is not required.

Black History Teen Quiz Bowl will be held Thursday, Feb. 16, from 6-7 p.m. at Ridgeview Branch Library. Teens in grades six through 12 are invited to show off their knowledge of Black history. Brush up on both well-known facts and overlooked figures. Teams must not exceed six members and must have one designated smartphone or tablet. The winning team will leave with a prize. This event is part of the library’s All-Star Weekend series, which runs Feb. 16-18.

Black History Adult Quiz Bowl will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, from 10-11 a.m. at Ridgeview Branch Library. Adults are invited to show off their knowledge of Black history. Brush up on both well-known facts and overlooked figures. Teams must not exceed six members and must have one designated smartphone or tablet. The winning team will leave with a prize. This event is part of the library’s All-Star Weekend series, which runs Feb. 16-18.

Third Annual Living Wax Museum will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ridgeview Recreation Center. Celebrate Black History Month and explore visual displays featuring important historical figures in African American history such as Maya Angelou, Rosa Parks, Langston Hughes, Ruby Bridges, Jessie Owens, Zora Neale Hurston, Chris Washburn, and more. For more information, contact Todder Clark at nclark@hickorync.gov or call 828-324-8007.

All programs are free and open to the public.

For additional details on these and other upcoming events in the City of Hickory, visit www.HickoryNC.gov.