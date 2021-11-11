 Skip to main content
CCC&TI spring semester registration begins Nov. 17
HUDSON — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will begin registration for new students for the spring 2022 semester on Wednesday, Nov. 17, on both campuses. Final registration for all students will be held on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Spring semester classes begin Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.

Students needing more information or to schedule an advising appointment can call 828-726-2200 for the Caldwell Campus or 828-297-3811 for the Watauga Campus.

