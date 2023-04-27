HUDSON — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute is offering free digital literacy courses on the Caldwell Campus this summer. Students will learn a variety of computer skills. No prior computer experience is required.

Digital Literacy: Essential Computer Skills will meet from 9 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays from May 22 to July 26 in G-233 on the Caldwell Campus. The course will cover basic computer skills, Internet basics, using email and Windows 10.

Digital Literacy: Essential Software Skills will meet from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays from May 23 to July 27 in G-233 on the Caldwell Campus. The course will cover Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint and Google Docs.

Space is limited in both courses. For more information or to reserve a seat, call 828-726-2230.