 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CCC&TI offering computer basics course

  • 0

HUDSON — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute is offering free digital literacy courses on the Caldwell Campus in early 2023. Students will learn a variety of computer skills and no prior computer experience is required.

Digital Literacy: Essential Computer Skills will meet from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from Jan. 3 to May 4 in G-233 on the Caldwell Campus. The course will cover basic computer skills, Internet basics, using email and Windows 10.

Digital Literacy: Essential Software Skills will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from Jan. 3 to May 4 in G-233 on the Caldwell Campus. The course will cover Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint and Google Docs.

Space is limited in both courses. For more information or to reserve a seat, call 828-726-2230.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The Band of the Household Cavalry perform Happy Birthday for the King

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert