CCC&TI offering computer basics course

HUDSON — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute is offering free digital literacy courses on the Caldwell Campus in early 2023. Students will learn a variety of computer skills and no prior computer experience is required.

Digital Literacy: Essential Computer Skills will meet from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from Jan. 3 to May 4 in G-233 on the Caldwell Campus. The course will cover basic computer skills, Internet basics, using email and Windows 10.

Digital Literacy: Essential Software Skills will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from Jan. 3 to May 4 in G-233 on the Caldwell Campus. The course will cover Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint and Google Docs.

Space is limited in both courses. For more information or to reserve a seat, call 828-726-2230.