CCC&TI gets $1.7 million to help students succeed

HUDSON — The U.S. Department of Education announced that Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will receive a federal Student Support Services (SSS) grant of $1,728,195 to help more students succeed in and graduate from college. CCC&TI’s TRIO Student Support Services got its start in fall 1993 and over the last 27 years has helped more than 1,000 local students earn a degree.
SSS helps college students who are low-income, first-generation (those whose parents do not have a four-year college degree) and/or students with disabilities.
The array of services the grant will provide are comprehensive and will include academic tutoring, financial aid advice, career and college mentoring, help in choosing courses, and other forms of assistance. Such services enhance academic success and make it more likely that students will graduate or transfer with the lowest possible debt.
SSS began in 1968 and is one of the eight federal “TRIO” programs authorized by the Higher Education Act to help college students succeed in higher education. It recognizes that students whose parents do not have a college degree have more difficulties navigating the complexity of decisions that college requires for success; it bolsters students from low-income families who have not had the academic opportunities that their college peers have had, and helps students with disabilities remove obstacles preventing them from thriving academically.
“We are excited and honored to be awarded funding for another five years to serve the students of Caldwell and Watauga counties,” said CCC&TI TRIO Director Emily Garrison. “We believe there is something special about being a first-generation college student and are thankful to our TRIO students for allowing us to be a part of their college journey.”
For more information on TRIO/Student Support Services at CCC&TI, call 828-726-2726 or visit www.cccti.edu.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.