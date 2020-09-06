CCC&TI gets $1.7 million to help students succeed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON — The U.S. Department of Education announced that Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will receive a federal Student Support Services (SSS) grant of $1,728,195 to help more students succeed in and graduate from college. CCC&TI’s TRIO Student Support Services got its start in fall 1993 and over the last 27 years has helped more than 1,000 local students earn a degree.

SSS helps college students who are low-income, first-generation (those whose parents do not have a four-year college degree) and/or students with disabilities.

The array of services the grant will provide are comprehensive and will include academic tutoring, financial aid advice, career and college mentoring, help in choosing courses, and other forms of assistance. Such services enhance academic success and make it more likely that students will graduate or transfer with the lowest possible debt.