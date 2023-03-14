HUDSON — The Foundation of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute held its Annual Fund Campaign kickoff luncheon on March 8 at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir.

Featuring community leaders, campaign volunteers, and college faculty and administrators, the event starts fundraising efforts for the foundation’s Annual Fund Drive. Peg Broyhill, chair of the foundation’s board of directors, offered opening remarks and welcomed the crowd of supporters. Broyhill also announced the goal for this year’s campaign as $405,000, the highest to date for the fund drive.

Broyhill’s remarks were followed by a video featuring community leaders who spoke on the impact that the college has on the community. The video included remarks from CCC&TI trustee James Sponenberg, CCC&TI student and outreach navigator Jessica Teeters, CCC&TI Watauga Campus Executive Director Ronald Holste, and CCC&TI Student Government Association President Emily Norwood. Foundation Vice Chair Deborah Murray also spoke on the college’s impact at the event.

CCC&TI President Mark Poarch thanked those in attendance for the work they do through the foundation to support students and help them reach their goals. Poarch also commented on increasing enrollment, future expansion projects on both campuses, and the many partnerships that help CCC&TI provide more opportunities for more students.

A video featuring several scholarship recipients was also shown during the event, including comments from several students who had received scholarships and were positively impacted by the support they received from the foundation.

Broyhill introduced each of the team captains for this year’s campaign. Along with Broyhill, they are Barbara Freiman, Doug Johnson, Joan McGee, Deborah Murray, Mark Poarch, Mary Frances Sullivan, Jeanne Whisnant, and Wade Wilmoth.

Foundation Executive Director Marla Christie recognized CCC&TI’s faculty and staff members, who kicked off their portion of the campaign in February. To date, the employee campaign has raised a record-high of more than $42,000. Fundraising efforts among employees, as well as students, will continue throughout the spring.

Board priorities for this year’s campaign include funding for scholarships, the Dream Award Program, student aid, athletics and other academic support.

For more information on the Foundation of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, or to make a gift to the Annual Fund Drive, contact the Foundation Office at 828-726-2260 or visit www.cccti.edu/donate.