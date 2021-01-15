Cause of vacant building fire cannot be determined

The cause of a fire at an abandoned hosiery mill at the intersection of Highland Avenue NE and 14th Street NE cannot be determined because of the extent of the damage, Hickory Fire Education Coordinator Terri Byers said Friday.

Byers said investigators were able to tell the fire started in the front part of the building but could not say for certain what started the blaze.

Personnel from the Hickory Fire Department and State Bureau of Investigation investigated the fire which destroyed the building on Wednesday.

No one was injured in the fire. A homeless woman who was inside the building was able to get out without injury.

It is not clear who owns the building. Catawba County GIS lists Zloop Knitting Mill Inc. as the owner. Various online sources indicate the business went into bankruptcy in 2015.

Byers said the property has at least one lien against it.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

