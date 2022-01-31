Cause of Sunday fire in Hickory determined to be electrical failure

A fire, blamed on an electrical failure, destroyed a Hickory home on Sunday, according to a news release from the Hickory Fire Department. There were no injuries in the blaze.

The fire was reported around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday at a home on Mack Court off of Robinson Road. Firefighters reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the single story residence.

The resident of the home was not hurt in the fire, Terri Byers, fire education coordinator for the department, said.

As firefighters worked to contain the fire, the roof collapsed causing extensive damage to the house and making the fire more difficult to extinguish, according to the release.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 8:10 p.m.

Catawba County EMS also responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.

Byers said family members of the resident were on scene that night to offer support, and the American Red Cross was called to assist.

