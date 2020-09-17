 Skip to main content
Cause of house fire at Lake Hickory home under investigation
The Alexander County Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that destroyed a home on Lake Hickory Wednesday.

Bethlehem Fire Chief Ashley Starnes said the fire had burned through part of the attic when the first unit of firefighters arrived at the house, located on Alexander Pointe Drive, around 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday. No one was home at the time.

Starnes said firefighters immediately deployed hose lines and worked to contain the fire in the attic from the outside. They soon had to kick in the front door and begin fighting the blaze from the inside of the home.

The fire was brought under control around 5:48 p.m. Starnes said firefighters remained on scene until 11:30 p.m. while the Alexander County Fire Marshal and the State Fire Marshal began their investigation to discover the cause.

Starnes said one firefighter was transported by EMS to a local hospital due to dehydration but was released before firefighters cleared the scene at the house.

Firefighters from Hickory, Wittenburg and Ellendale departments were also on scene on Wednesday.

