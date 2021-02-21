Cause of fire that killed two children determined to be unintentional

Two children were killed in a fire that ravaged a home in southwest Hickory on Saturday afternoon.

“Firefighters worked to locate the occupants and to extinguish the fire,” a news release Sunday from the Hickory Fire Department stated. “However, even with the efforts of firefighters and neighbors, two children died in the fire.”

The children were 7 and 8, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help raise money for the funeral expenses of the children.

When firefighters arrived at the home on Seventh Avenue SW, they faced a large fire coming from the mobile home and reports that children were still inside, according to the release.

Fire officials said the interior of the mobile home was destroyed and the American Red Cross is assisting the family.

Hickory police and State Bureau of Investigation officers were on the scene Saturday and are heading up the investigation of the blaze.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown, but officials have determined it was not intentionally set. “Investigators narrowed down possible causes, but due to the damage could not determine the exact cause,” Terri Byers, fire education coordinator for the Hickory Fire Department, said Sunday.