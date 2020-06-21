Cause of explosion at OneH2 may never be found; neighbors ask the company to move to a safer location

Bolick said most of the windows, her front door and the walls of her home were damaged by the blast. Repairs are ongoing. Her old door still sits on the front porch.

She said she experienced hearing loss following the explosion and saw her doctor about it. She said the doctor told her that the blast caused her hearing difficulties, as well as a ringing in her ears. Bolick said the ringing has “calmed some” in the past few weeks.

Bolick’s neighbor, Sarah Smith, said her home was damaged, too. She said her husband, Julious, is making repairs. “A lot of damage was to our ceilings,” she said.

Smith said an insurance company told her she would continue to find damage to the home for at least two more years.

She said Julious also experienced hearing and memory loss following the explosion.

Bolick said she is frightened that it will happen again because it’s been two months and there are no good answers on how the blast occurred.

She wants the company to move away from the neighborhood.

“I don’t want anyone to lose their job,” she said. “I don’t want them to go out of business, just for them to move to a safer area.”