Cause for fire that destroyed vacant furniture plant remains unknown

Fire officials still cannot say what started the fire that destroyed a vacant furniture plant in Hickory early Saturday morning.

The industrial building is located off of 24th Street NE near the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Springs Road.

Catawba County Deputy Fire Marshal Jennifer Lowrance said the fire was reported at 12:37 a.m. on Saturday. As of Monday, they are still investigating the cause. “We cannot conclude what started this fire,” she said.

The main building was constructed in 1955, according to Catawba County online records.

Terri Byers, fire education coordinator for the Hickory Fire Department, said the building has been vacant since at least 2008.

Lowrance said property owners were in the process of knocking down some building walls for safety reasons.

