Caught on video: A look at some of 2021's most viewed footage as compiled by the Hickory Daily Record staff

Here are some of the most viewed, and most compelling, videos to appear on hickoryrecord.com in 2021:

On June 16, Wenfred Alan Hooper crashed his car into five other vehicles at an intersection in Newton. The collision injured five people including twin sisters who are students at Fred T. Foard High School. Hooper is currently facing criminal charges including felony counts of serious injury by vehicle and impaired driving.

This video of the crash scene was taken by Robert C. Reed.

On Feb. 24, the ceiling at Aqua B Boutique on Union Square collapsed forcing the business to temporarily change locations. Employees and customers were in the store just before the collapse, but everyone made it out safely.

This video of the inside of the store was taken by Robert C. Reed.

On Sept. 3, an explosion was reported at James Oxygen and Supply in Hickory. One employee was injured and at least one truck and some outdoor tanks were damaged by the blast.

This video of the explosion was submitted by Tyler McMillan.