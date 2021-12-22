Caught on video: A look at some of 2021's most viewed footage as compiled by the Hickory Daily Record staff

Here are some of the most viewed, and most compelling, videos to appear on hickoryrecord.com in 2021:
On June 16, Wenfred Alan Hooper crashed his car into five other vehicles at an intersection in Newton. The collision injured five people including twin sisters who are students at Fred T. Foard High School. Hooper is currently facing criminal charges including felony counts of serious injury by vehicle and impaired driving.
This video of the crash scene was taken by Robert C. Reed.
On Feb. 24, the ceiling at Aqua B Boutique on Union Square collapsed forcing the business to temporarily change locations. Employees and customers were in the store just before the collapse, but everyone made it out safely.
This video of the inside of the store was taken by Robert C. Reed.
On Sept. 3, an explosion was reported at James Oxygen and Supply in Hickory. One employee was injured and at least one truck and some outdoor tanks were damaged by the blast.
This video of the explosion was submitted by Tyler McMillan.
During an Catawba County Schools board meeting on Aug. 31, the board voted 5-2 to make wearing masks a requirement for students and staff. Following the meeting, parents argued with police officers about the board’s decision.
This video of a confrontation between parents and police officers was taken by Sarah Johnson.
A triple-homicide case began in 2017 when two men shot into a vehicle outside of J. McCroskey’s Irish Pub and Grill in Hickory killing three people. The two defendants pleaded guilty on Aug. 13 this year. The family of the victims had the opportunity to address the defendants in court.
This video taken by Robert C. Reed shows Hope Kennedy, mother of one of the victims, speaking in court.
Tangela Parker is charged with the shooting death of her coworker Michelle Marlow at TCS Designs in Hickory in January. On Sept. 8, Judge Lisa Bell granted her a $250,000 bond, an amount that some people in the courtroom felt was too lenient. Marlow’s family attended the bond hearing.
This video taken by Robert C. Reed shows the Marlow family reacting to the judge's decision.
On April 14, a white Pontiac Firebird convertible drove through a display window and into the Night Secrets store in Hickory. No one was injured in the crash.
This video taken by Kevin Griffin shows the vehicle being removed from the building.