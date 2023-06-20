LENOIR — Cathy Swanson, retiring chief executive officer of Amorem, was looking for a career that would not require her to work nights or weekends when she stumbled across Caldwell Hospice, now Amorem.

Initially, Swanson had applied to be a business manager at Legacy Caldwell when the executive director at the time, Gibbie Harris, encouraged her to accept a position as a medical social worker for the organization. Though she held the appropriate qualifications, Swanson had never imagined working in health care, especially with terminally ill patients and their families.

After reflecting on the potential opportunities at Caldwell Hospice and realizing that this position would provide a flexible schedule to raise her three children, Swanson knew that Caldwell Hospice was exactly where she needed to be. She quickly made the call to accept the position as a medical social worker and in August of 1988, Swanson was hired as a team member.

Within the first 17 months, Swanson fell in love with the work that the organization accomplished.

“I can still drive around Caldwell County and remember where particular patients resided,” says Swanson. “I have been blessed by the most incredible experiences with patients and their families.”

Swanson had never expected to become a leader with a 35-year tenure at the organization. When the executive director role became vacant in late 1989, the Legacy Caldwell board processed many applications and struggled to find the right fit for the position. The board decided to wipe the slate clean and start the hiring process over from the beginning.

On this second attempt to find their new executive director, the staff encouraged Swanson to apply. She was appointed as the executive director of Caldwell Hospice on Jan. 16, 1990, and moved into the office she has called her own for the past 33 years.

Tony Deal, a former board member, said the board was looking for stability, someone who could keep the ship afloat.

“Little did we know that we had selected a visionary, a leader’s leader, a business whiz, a go-getter and someone who, for the next 33 years, would transform hospice beyond anything charter board members would recognize,” Deal said.

In preparation to thrive as a leader, Swanson pursued extended knowledge and earned a Master of Public Health degree at UNC-Chapel Hill in 2000.

Swanson was the recipient of the 2002 Peter Keese Award which recognizes devotion to hospice care, advocacy on the state and local levels and a vision for what the future of care can look like.

“Having served over 30 years on Amorem’s board of directors, I have had the privilege of working with Cathy Swanson the same number of years,” says current board member Marc Carpenter. “Cathy has proven to be a superlative leader. She is innovative and always looking into the future to anticipate needed changes, even before they become apparent in many cases. Cathy’s greatest strength, in my mind, is that she leads with both head and heart.”

Swanson gained strength and renewed passion in her line of work after experiencing hospice care for her younger brother in December 2017. Her brother was able to die at home as he desired, with his dog, mother, siblings and his son by his side. He was comfortable and the entire family was supported by the hospice team. This is the experience that carried Swanson through the next tumultuous five years of building projects, the merger and COVID-19.

Under Swanson’s leadership, Caldwell Hospice operated the first free-standing patient care unit in the state of North Carolina, purchased the Ashewood property where Amorem Grief Support Services operate, expanded and renovated its Stevens Patient Care Unit, built the Jack and Shirley Robbins Center which housed Forlines Patient Care Unit — the organization’s second patient care unit, expanded services into the High Country of North Carolina, became one of the four founding hospices of the TELEIOS Collaborative Network, built a palliative care center in Boone, merged with Burke Hospice and Palliative Care to create Amorem and launched a capital campaign to bring a patient care unit to the High Country. Each of Amorem’s patient care units were opened debt free thanks to contributions from the community.

During Swanson’s years in the hospice and palliative care industry, she was an active participant on many committees and shared her heart for hospice through many affiliations. Swanson served on the board of directors for Hospice of the Carolinas, the Accreditation Commission for Health Care, Appalachian State University Healthcare Management Advisory Council, Carolinas Center for Hospice and End of Life Care and for TELEIOS Collaborative Network.