Catawba Volunteer Fire Department plans meeting

CATAWBA — The annual meeting of the Catawba Volunteer Fire Department Inc. will be held on June 8 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the fire department located at 108 N. Main St. Catawba.

The meeting is open to all residents who live and pay real property taxes within the Catawba Volunteer Fire Department's response district including the residence within the Town of Catawba.

Information will be provided on the future plans and goals of the department. The department will also provide year-end reports.

For more information, call 828-241-4955.