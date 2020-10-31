Catawba virus total climbs by 82

Catawba County Public Health reported 82 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and one additional death.

“The deceased was in their 80s, was hospitalized and was not connected to congregate care,” said Emily Killian, Catawba County Public Health Community Engagement Specialist.

The county now has 4,650 total COVID-19 cases and a total of 65 deaths related to the virus. Also, 39 patients are currently hospitalized and 3,784 people have recovered.

Burke County Public Health reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Friday for a total of 3,095 cases. Eight patients are currently hospitalized, 2,580 people have recovered, and 58 have died.

Caldwell County Health Department also reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. This brings the county total to 2,596 cases, with 20 hospitalizations, 1,738 recoveries, and 32 total deaths related to the virus.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,805 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. This brings the state total to 274,635 cases, with 1,184 hospitalizations, 4,378 deaths, and 231,611 recoveries.