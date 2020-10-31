 Skip to main content
Catawba virus total climbs by 82
Catawba virus total climbs by 82

  • Updated
Catawba County Public Health reported 82 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and one additional death.

“The deceased was in their 80s, was hospitalized and was not connected to congregate care,” said Emily Killian, Catawba County Public Health Community Engagement Specialist.

The county now has 4,650 total COVID-19 cases and a total of 65 deaths related to the virus. Also, 39 patients are currently hospitalized and 3,784 people have recovered.

Burke County Public Health reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Friday for a total of 3,095 cases. Eight patients are currently hospitalized, 2,580 people have recovered, and 58 have died.

Caldwell County Health Department also reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. This brings the county total to 2,596 cases, with 20 hospitalizations, 1,738 recoveries, and 32 total deaths related to the virus.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,805 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. This brings the state total to 274,635 cases, with 1,184 hospitalizations, 4,378 deaths, and 231,611 recoveries.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

82 new cases

4,650 total cases

39 patients hospitalized

65 total deaths

3,784 people recovered

Burke County

33 new cases

3,095 total cases

8 patients hospitalized

58 total deaths

2,580 people recovered

Caldwell County

33 new cases

2,596 total cases

20 patients hospitalized

32 total deaths

1,738 people recovered

Alexander County

39 new cases

861 total cases

19 patients hospitalized

10 total deaths

696 people recovered

North Carolina

2,805 new cases

274,635 total cases

1,184 patients hospitalized

4,378 total deaths

231,611 people recovered

Burke and Caldwell county data is as of Friday. Alexander County data is as of Thursday.

