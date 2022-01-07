Catawba Valley Woodcarvers Club to meet

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Woodcarvers Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at the Klingspor Woodworking Shop at 856 21st Street Drive SE (Sweetwater Road).

Meetings are open to the public and to anyone interested in woodcarving. People younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Minimum age is 14.

The meeting will follow COVID protocols, and members and guests are encouraged to wear masks.

The topic will be carving a wooden three-point ribbon.

Plans for the 2022 year will be discussed.

Members and visitors are encouraged to bring completed woodcarving projects to present in the show-and-tell portion of the program. Members are encouraged to donate items such as tools and wood for raffle prizes at the meeting.

The club consists of about 40 Hickory-area woodcarvers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals. The club meets on the second Thursday of each month at the Klingspor Woodworking Shop.

The board of directors and club officers will meet at 6 p.m. prior to the meeting.