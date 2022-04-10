Catawba Valley Woodcarvers Club to have program

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Woodcarvers Club will meet Thursday, April 14, at 7 p.m. at the Klingspor Woodworking Shop at 856 21st Street Drive, SE, (Sweetwater Road) Hickory.

Meetings are open to the public and to anyone interested in wood carving. Youths (under 18) must be accompanied by an adult, and the minimum age is 14. The meeting will follow COVID protocols, and members and guests are encouraged to wear masks.

The topic will be carving a pine blank of a tiger carved by Bob Duncan based upon an original carved by Wilhelm Schimmel first shown in the Wood Carvers Illustrated Spring 2005.

Bring your gloves and carving knives, especially a sharp roughing knife to cut out the legs.

Members and visitors are encouraged to bring completed wood-carving projects to present in the show-and-tell portion of the program. Members are encouraged to donate items such as extra tools and wood for raffle prizes at the meeting.

The club consists of about 40 Hickory-area woodcarvers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals. The club meets on the second Thursday of each month at the Klingspor Woodworking Shop.