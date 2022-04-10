 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Catawba Valley Woodcarvers Club to have program

  • 0
Carvers

Doug Shaw, left, West Point class of 1974, presents a carved 1997 class crest to Col. Jason Perez, center, in gratitude for his address to the attendees at the 2022 Founder’s Day dinner for the West Point Society of WNC at the Broadmoor Golf Club on March 19. The gift was carved by Gerry Shaw of Morganton, right, West Point class of 1983 and member and vice president of the Catawba Valley Woodcarvers Club.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Woodcarvers Club will meet Thursday, April 14, at 7 p.m. at the Klingspor Woodworking Shop at 856 21st Street Drive, SE, (Sweetwater Road) Hickory.

Meetings are open to the public and to anyone interested in wood carving. Youths (under 18) must be accompanied by an adult, and the minimum age is 14. The meeting will follow COVID protocols, and members and guests are encouraged to wear masks.

The topic will be carving a pine blank of a tiger carved by Bob Duncan based upon an original carved by Wilhelm Schimmel first shown in the Wood Carvers Illustrated Spring 2005.

Bring your gloves and carving knives, especially a sharp roughing knife to cut out the legs.

Members and visitors are encouraged to bring completed wood-carving projects to present in the show-and-tell portion of the program. Members are encouraged to donate items such as extra tools and wood for raffle prizes at the meeting.

The club consists of about 40 Hickory-area woodcarvers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals. The club meets on the second Thursday of each month at the Klingspor Woodworking Shop.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Missiles strike Ukraine train station, Kremlin denies responsibility

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert