Catawba Valley Woodcarvers Club plans activities

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Woodcarvers Club will meet on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 1-3 p.m. at the Klingspor Woodworking Shop at 856 21st Street Drive, SE, (Sweetwater Road) Hickory.

Meetings are open to the public and to anyone interested in wood carving. Youths (under 18) must be accompted by an adult, and the minimum age is 14. The meeting will follow COVID protocols, and members and guests are encouraged to wear masks.

All members are encouraged to attend the October meeting. Many important club functions will be going on at this meeting.

The club will hold its annual election for the Mel Moose Award. The club will need as many members as possible present to support this recognition of an exemplary club member.

Officer nominations for 2023 will be accepted at the October meeting, with elections at the November meeting.

The October meeting will be the group's last chance to be totally prepared for the Woodcarving Show Oct. 21-22. If you have donations for the raffle, bring those in Saturday. The IWCA Canvas Decoy contest (decoy ducks will be put in a tank of water and floated) will be Friday at 3 p.m.

The October project will be carving a Halloween “bat".

The club consists of about 40 Hickory-area woodcarvers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals. The club meets on the third Saturday of each month at the Klingspors Woodworking Shop.