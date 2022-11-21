Catawba Valley Woodcarvers Club honors member

HICKORY — During its November meeting, Catawba Valley Woodcarvers Club announced that the winner of the 2022 Mel Moose Award is Dean Wright of Bethlehem.

Wright is an active member of the club, actually a 1999 charter member. He is a former president of CVWC, is currently a member of the board of directors, and is also a former Mel Moose Award recipient for 2010.

Wright attends most meetings and participates in show-n-tell with his carvings. He leads and teaches woodcarving classes two days weekly at the Alexander senior centers in Taylorsville and Bethlehem.

He has led woodcarving and soap-carving classes in the community including Pinecrest Retirement Center.

He participates often in craft fairs promoting the craft and the club. A member of Piedmont Woodcarvers in Statesville, Wright supports CVWC at Murrays Mill festivals and CVWC woodcarving shows. He often leads the club in recruiting new members as he teaches and mentors.

The club consists of about 40 Hickory-area woodcarvers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals. The club meets on the third Saturday of each month at the Klingspor Woodworking Shop.