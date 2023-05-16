HICKORY —The Catawba Valley Wood Carvers Club will meet from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Klingspor Woodworking Shop, 856 21st Street Drive, SE (Sweetwater Road).

Meetings are open to the public and to anyone interested in wood carving. People younger than 18 must be accompted by an adult, and the minimum age is 14. The meeting will follow COVID protocols, and members and guests are encouraged to wear masks.

The meeting topic will be a whittled “sliding ball-in-cage."

The club business session will include discussion of upcoming events and member volunteerism. Subjects will include:

• Current planning for the annual October Carving Show;

• Steve Robertson will update members on the 2023 IWCA Style Shorebird Decoy Championship and the 2023 IWCA Young Guns Championship which will be in conjunction with the October show;

• Status of the raffle for the show;

• The show brochure and entry form, which are up on the club webpage at, https://catawbavalleywoodcarversclub.webs.com/annual-competition-and-show.

• The club wishes to thank club members Dean Wright and Danny Beach, who have been busy volunteering their skills teaching elementary students at the Hiddenite Center for the Arts and in Hickory at the Hickory Landmarks Society’s spring celebration.

Annual dues are past due. Members are reminded to bring a check for $24.

Members are invited to bring any carving tools that they don’t currently use, and donate them to the Visitor Loaner Took Kit. The project will provide a carving knife to a meeting visitor.

Members and visitors are encouraged to bring completed carving projects to present in the show-and-tell portion of the program.

Members are encouraged to donate items such as tools and wood for raffle prizes at the meeting.

The club consists of about 40 Hickory-area woodcarvers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals. The club meets on the third Saturday of each month at the Klingspor Woodworking Shop.