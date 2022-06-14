Catawba Valley Wood Carvers Club to meet

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Wood Carvers Club will be meeting on a new day at a new time. This month's meeting will be June 18.

All the club's monthly meetings will now be on the third Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Klingspor Woodworking Shop at 856 21st St. Drive SE (Sweetwater Road) Hickory.

Meetings are open to the public and to anyone interested in wood carving. Youths (under 18) must be accompanied by an adult. The minimum age is 14.

The meeting will follow COVID protocols, and members and guests are encouraged to wear masks.

For the June project, participants will carve the hangry hawk project by Dennis Thornton, president of the CCA. Bring your gloves and carving tools.

Club members will discuss the upcoming October woodcarving show and participation in the 2022 IWCA Canvas Decoy Championship.

Members and visitors are encouraged to bring completed woodcarving projects to present in the show-and-tell portion of the program. Members are encouraged to donate items such as tools and wood for raffle prizes at the meeting.

The club consists of about 40 Hickory-area woodcarvers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals.