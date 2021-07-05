Catawba Valley Wood Carvers Club to meet

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Wood Carvers Club will meet Thursday, July 8, at 7 p.m. at the Klingspor Woodworking Shop at 856 21st Drive SE (Sweetwater Road) Hickory. Meetings are open to the public.

A presentation on making your own designed name badge will highlight the program.

Members and visitors are encouraged to bring completed woodcarving projects to present in the show-and-tell portion of the program. Members are encouraged to donate items such as tools and wood for raffle prizes at the meeting.

The club consists of about 50 Hickory-area woodcarvers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals. The club meets on the second Thursday of each month at the Klingspor Woodworking Shop.