 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Catawba Valley Wood Carvers Club to meet
0 Comments

Catawba Valley Wood Carvers Club to meet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Wood Carvers Club will meet Thursday, July 8, at 7 p.m.  at the Klingspor Woodworking Shop at 856 21st Drive SE (Sweetwater Road) Hickory. Meetings are open to the public.

A presentation on making your own designed name badge will highlight the program.

Members and visitors are encouraged to bring completed woodcarving projects to present in the show-and-tell portion of the program. Members are encouraged to donate items such as tools and wood for raffle prizes at the meeting.

The club consists of about 50 Hickory-area woodcarvers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals. The club meets on the second Thursday of each month at the Klingspor Woodworking Shop.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida condo demolished in late-night operation

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert