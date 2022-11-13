Catawba Valley Wood Carvers Club to meet

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Wood Carvers Club will meet on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 1-3 p.m.

The officers and board of directors are asked to attend a brief meeting at 12:30 p.m., prior to the membership meeting.

All monthly meetings are now on the third Saturday at the Klingspor Woodworking Shop at 856 21st Street Drive, SE, (Sweetwater Road) Hickory.

Meetings are open to anyone interested in wood carving.

Youths under 18 must be accompted by an adult, and the minimum age is 14.

The meeting will follow COVID protocols, and members and guests are encouraged to wear masks.

For the November project the group will be carving a squinting Santa letter opener. Carvers will need to bring a roughout knife, a V tool and a couple of small gouges like a one-quarter inch No. 8 or 9 and a one-eighth inch veiner tool.

Club members will discuss the preliminary reports about the October woodcarving competition and show and the results of the 2022 IWCA Canvas Decoy Championship.

The Mel Moose award winner will be announced.

Members and visitors are encouraged to bring completed woodcarving projects to present in the show-and-tell portion of the program.

Members are encouraged to donate items such as tools and wood for raffle prizes at the meeting.

The club consists of about 40 Hickory-area woodcarvers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals. The club meets on the third Saturday of each month at the Klingspor Woodworking Shop.