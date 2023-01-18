Catawba Valley Wood Carvers Club to meet

HICKORY —The Catawba Valley Wood Carvers Club will meet from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Klingspor Woodworking Shop at 856 21st Street Drive SE (Sweetwater Road) Hickory.

Meetings are open to the public and to anyone interested in wood carving. Youths younger than 18 must be accompted by an adult. Minimum age is 14. The meeting will follow COVID protocols, and members and guests are encouraged to wear masks.

The topic will be carving a Valentine’s Day heart pendant.

For January’s project, participants will carve a heart pendant from basswood.

Carvers will need a knife and a half-inch (12 mm) no. 7 gouge and perhaps a no 2 if you have one. Carvers can make the carving as simple or as complicated that they want. This is designed to be completed during the meeting and any further embellishments can be done later. Bring your gloves and carving tools.

Club business session will discuss upcoming events including the Charlotte Woodcarvers Showcase.

Annual dues are due. Bring your check for $24.

Members and visitors are encouraged to bring completed woodcarving projects to present in the show-and-tell portion of the program. Members are encouraged to donate items such as tools and wood for raffle prizes at the meeting.

The club consists of about 40 Hickory-area woodcarvers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals. The club meets on the third Saturday of each month at the Klingspor Woodworking Shop.