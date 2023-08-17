Country concert in Newton

The Corner Table is bringing a taste of country music history to downtown Newton by holding a Loretta Lynn and Patsy Cline benefit concert on Friday at 7 p.m.

The concert will be held at the Green Room Community Theatre. The event will be a tribute to the music and friendship of the legendary singers.

Loretta Lynn will be impersonated by Trenna Barnes. Barnes is a country music-loving Midwestern girl who has performed in 40 different countries. Barnes joined The Corner Table last year for their Johnny Cash and June Carter concert. Barnes has shared stages with musicians such as Charlie Daniels, Reba McEntire, Trace Adkins, Hank Williams Jr. and Huey Lewis.

Patsy Cline will be impersonated by Cori Cable Kidder. Kidder is an Arkansas native and down-home Southern girl. Kidder has performed all over the country and internationally with actors like Judy Norton, Don Most and Tony Dow. Kidder has been singing Patsy Cline tunes since 2009. Kidder has played Patsy in eight productions of the musical “Always … Patsy Cline.”

Tickets for the show are $40. Tickets are available for purchase online by visiting www.thecornertable.org or by calling the Green Room Community Theatre box office at 828-464-6128. The box officer is open Wednesdays-Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Proceeds from this event will directly benefit the mission of The Corner Table.

The Green Room Community Theatre is at 10 S. Main Ave. in Newton.

5K night run in Hickory

The Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department will host the Lightning Bug Boogie 5K Trail Run on Friday at 9 p.m. at the Lake Hickory Trails.

This course will consist of some portions of paved trail, as well as off-road trails that include inclines, descents, tight turns, roots, rocks and other obstacles. All participants will be required to have a light in the form of a headlamp or flashlight.

Registration will cost $20. Registration is open online at racesignup.com until Friday at 8:45 p.m.

Timing will be done by Agape Timing Company.

The Lake Hickory Trails and the trailhead at Hickory City Park are at 1581 12th St. Drive NW.

Pro wrestling show in Brookford

Apple City Championship Wrestling is bringing live pro wrestling to Brookford Town Hall on Saturday. The night of wrestling, which can be enjoyed by all ages, will start at 7 p.m. The competition will feature former WWE wrestler and current Apple City Champion Bobby Fish.

Tickets for the event are $15 for ringside seating and $10 for general admission. Children, younger than 5 can attend for free. Tickets can be purchased at ticketstripe.com/accwlive.

The Brookford Community Building is at 1700 S. Center St.

The venue has free parking and is handicap accessible. Glizzies by the Lake and Bey’s Shave & Italian Ice will be selling concessions.

Friday concert in Valdese

Female-fronted band StellaRising will perform in Valdese on Friday.

The Valdese Family Fun Night Summer Concert Series runs every Friday night from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend from 7-10 p.m. on Temple Field behind the Old Rock School in Valdese.

A different regional band is featured each Friday night. All concerts are free to the public.

StellaRising is an acoustic band from Charlotte that plays several genres of music, such as, rock, pop, funk and reggae.

Concessions will be available for purchase courtesy of Safe Surfin’, a nonprofit dedicated to cyber safety and education. Lawn games such as cornhole, tetherball, Frisbee, giant Jenga, and Connect Four will be available to attendees to enjoy.

The Old Rock School is at 400 Main St. West in Valdese.