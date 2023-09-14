Concert in Ridgeview

Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters will perform at the Samuel William Davis Sr. Multipurpose Field in Hickory on Friday at 7 p.m.

The music of Asheville-based band Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters is nuanced, bringing insight and wit to the stories Platt tells through songwriting. Lyrically driven, the band’s country roots music often inspires introspection, whether it be about life on the road, heartache or hope.

Other band members are Matt Smith on pedal steel and electric guitars, Kevin Williams on keyboard and vocals, Rick Cooper on bass and vocals, and Evan Martin on drums and vocals.

Samuel William Davis Sr. Multipurpose Field is at 730 Third St. SW. The field sits on the corner of Seventh Avenue SW and Third Street SW in Hickory, across from Brown Penn Recreation Center.

Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the show. The concert is free and open to the public.

Plein air art festival

Friends of the Valdese Rec, the Rock School Arts Foundation and the Town of Valdese are hosting the Valdese Plein Air Fest this week.

According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, plein air is when artists paint outdoors during the day.

The festival will conclude on Saturday with an afternoon event featuring the work of the plein air artists, a wet paint sale, live music by Tapestry, hors d’oeuvres, awards for winning entries and the drawing for six door prizes.

The purchase of an event ticket enters attendees in the drawing for one of the door prizes. The prizes include hand-crafted local wine.

Tickets are $20. Tickets can be purchased at valdesepleinairfest.com.

Disney concert

Western Piedmont Symphony presents “Foothills Pops: Disney in Concert — A Dream is a Wish” on Saturday.

The concert will feature Broadway-caliber singers Terron Brooks, Deidre Donovan, Stephanie Gerson and Aaron Philips at 7:30 p.m. at J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir.

The concert will transport audiences into the musical world of classic and contemporary Disney animated films. The stories of “The Little Mermaid,” “The Lion King,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Frozen,” “Aladdin” and more will be told told through the talents of four singers, original Disney film footage and sweeping orchestral scores performed by Western Piedmont Symphony.

Ticket prices range from $30 to $50 for adults and $10 for students with valid ID. To purchase tickets, visit wpsymphony.org/tickets, call 828-324-8603 or visit the Western Piedmont Symphony Box Office. The box office is on the SALT Block at 243 Third Ave. NE, in Hickory. Business hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.

J.E. Broyhill Civic Center is at 1913 Hickory Blvd., in Lenoir.