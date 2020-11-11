Catawba Valley sees more rain

A flood watch is in effect across areas in the Catawba Valley until Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service website.

This stemmed from Wednesday’s heavy rains. Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that a flood advisory was issued for Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and McDowell counties after 3-4 inches of rain fell over a 12-hour timespan.

“Expect nuisance flooding of low-lying areas, poor-drainage areas, farmland, parks, greenways, low-water crossings, and other areas that commonly flood during heavy rainfall,” Powell said via Facebook.

The rain may continue into Thursday as well. The National Weather Service’s (NWS) forecast for the area includes showers and possible thunderstorms for Wednesday night, with rain continuing into Thursday morning. This could add 1-2 additional inches of rain, according to the NWS website.

The rest of Thursday will be cloudy with a high of approximately 73. Chances for showers increase Thursday night between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m., according to the NWS website. A 20 percent chance of rain is forecast for Friday before 8 a.m. with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s to follow.