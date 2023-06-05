HICKORY — The Rotary Club of Catawba Valley recently recognized six recipients of scholarships to attend Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA).

Recipients must be rising juniors or seniors in high school and have the opportunity attend a weeklong leadership training program that this year was held in Black Mountain by District 7670 of Rotary International.

Each year the Catawba Valley Rotary sets a goal of sending three young people to RYLA, but this year had 10 applicants. Rather than selecting three, the club, with the help of additional member donations, paid to send six youths. The club’s youth program coordinator, the Rev. Marcus Ollis of Beth Eden Lutheran Church, worked with other Rotary clubs in the area to pay for the other four. The clubs pay all costs to attend.

Speaking to the club about their experience at RYLA were Savannah Shook and Aspen Hartsoe of Discovery High School and Jaretzy Hernandez-Luna of Hickory High School.

They spoke of the broadening experiences that they had, the challenges they faced, and the meaning that they took away from the training.

The awardees from the Catawba Valley Rotary were Aspen Hartsoe, Savannah Shook and Samiyah Hope of Discovery High School; Jaretzy Hernandez-Luna of Hickory High School; and Mika Langdon and Raelle Brown of Bandys High School.