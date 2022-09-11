 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Catawba Valley Rotary honors health professionals

Shown, from left, are Kip Robinson; Liz Van Horn, president; and Dr. David Peltzer.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

CONOVER — During My Rotary Moment, led by Kip Robinson, at its Aug. 18 meeting, the Catawba Valley Rotary Club honored the nine members who are professionals in the health care field.

They are Dr. David Peltzer of Newton Family Physicians; Jeff Eudy, pharmacist, Catawba Valley Medical Center; Colleen Dishman, nursing supervisor, Trinity Village; Michelle Roseman, chief compliance officer, EveryAge (which operates Abernethy Laurels); Robin Ross, dean of health and public service, Catawba Valley Community College; Kaitlyn Lindler and Elechia Morgan, physical therapy, MuscleRx; and Jason White, director of physical therapy, PACE @ Home.

Peltzer was a focus due to his long membership in the club, 17 years, and serving the club more than once as its president. In his last term as president, Peltzer organized an effort that has led to the club becoming 100% Paul Harris Fellows, a significant achievement for both the club and each member.

Peltzer graduated from The University of Virginia with a bachelor of science degree in biology in 1987 and finished his medical degree from UVA in 1991. He completed his residency at St. Margaret Memorial Hospital in Pittsburgh in 1994, and came to Newton where he joined Newton Family Physicians as a general practitioner.

“I am honored,” said Peltzer, “that I am now serving three generations of the same family."

0 Comments

