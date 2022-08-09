Catawba Valley Rotary honors a founding member

The Rotary Club of Catawba Valley recently honored one of its founding members, Wade Hampton “Hamp” Shuford III, for 40 years of perfect attendance.

In addition to being a founding member of the club, founded in 1982, Shuford has served in all of the club offices including president, and served as district governor of District 7670, which covers western North Carolina, for the Rotary year 1994-1995, the year his daughter Amanda was born.

A high point in his governorship was being able to meet with other district governors from around the world at the international conference and meet with the Rotary International leadership at that time.

In his 40 years as a Rotarian, Shuford estimates that he attended 11 Rotary international conferences, including in Nice, France; Melbourne, Australia; and Calgary, Canada. He has collected more than 100 banners of clubs that he has visited, roughly half in the district while district governor and the others nationally and internationally on travels.

Shuford also traveled as part of five Rotary Foundation projects to Guatemala, Panama, Philippines, Grand Cayman Island, and India. The Philippines project involved delivering three truckloads of wheelchairs.

“It was incredibly rewarding to see the looks on the faces of people who for the first time in their lives could move about on their own without crawling or someone having to carry them," Shuford said.

Shuford led the team for the India project, which involved exchange visits between Rotarians in India and in Catawba County. Shuford both visited in the homes of Rotarians in India as well as hosted Indian Rotarians here.

Rotary International also has fellowships, which are international groups of people who have a passion for solving particular problems or share other interests. Shuford and his wife, Kathleen, often travel as part of the RV Fellowship, which annually sets up areas for meets for socializing as well as hosting sites for RVs at the annual conferences, where applicable. The Shufords traveled to the Calgary, Canada International Conference in their RV. Hamp Shuford has a particular interest in fitness and in yoga, is certified to teach yoga, and belongs to the Rotary Yoga Fellowship.

“I am so grateful and appreciative to Rotary for the opportunities that it has given me to serve and to grow," he said.