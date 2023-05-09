NEWTON — The Rotary Club of Catawba Valley recently recognized three veterans — Bill Shillito, Kelly Stewart and Rodney Woody. Cindy Stamey, Director of Community & Veterans Relations, made the presentations on May 4.

Bill Shillito served 22 years in the U.S. Army retiring as a major. He was rated a master aviator, flying helicopters, with one tour of duty in Vietnam, and taught at the U.S. Military Academy. Shillito served in the telecom industry as general manager of an antenna manufacturing company before forming a wireless internet company that he managed for 16 years before his company was bought by a regional telecom provider. Shillito was recently elected to and is serving on the Catawba County Soil & Water Conservation Board.

Kelly Stewart served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a military police officer. After his military service, he served 25 years in the N.C. Highway Patrol, retiring as a line sergeant. Stewart is currently an agency manager for NC Farm Bureau Insurance in Taylorsville.

Rodney Woody retired from the U.S. Army as a major after 24 years of service, including six overseas tours, two of which were combat tours in Iraq and Kuwait. Woody is the veterans employment consultant for NC Works Career Center and has served as the Disabled Veterans Outreach Program specialist. Woody was presented with a “My Bootprints” print showing locations where he served during his career. “My Bootprints” is a district-wide Rotary effort.