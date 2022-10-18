Catawba Valley Rotary Club honors Tom Lilly

NEWTON — The Rotary Club of Catawba Valley honored longtime member, Tom Lilly, on Oct. 13.

Lilly and his wife, Beth, also a past member of the club, having retired, are moving to the coast to be closer to their son.

Tom joined the Catawba Valley Rotary Club in 1989 and has been a leader and key supporter of the club and its programs. During his time with the club, Beth and he were part of establishing The Corner Table Soup Kitchen in Newton, and Tom has been an active player in organizing the annual Hickory Charity Chase Half Marathon, as well as providing critical financial support.

“It has been an honor and privilege to be a part of this club and Rotary," Tom said. He noted that Beth and he had met through Rotary. For many years Tom has been an entrepreneur in the textile industry, adjusting to the changing business environment over the years; but now Beth and he are moving on to the next stage of their lives.