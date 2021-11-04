Catawba Valley Quilters' Guild will meet

HICKORY — The next meeting of the Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild will be a joint one for both the morning and evening groups. It is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 11, at 6 p.m.at Holy Trinity Church at 547 Sixth St., NW, Hickory.

What a special treat it can be for someone to receive a unique handmade postcard in the mail. Linda Johnson of Morganton will present the program on how to create such a card. Johnson describes herself as being “obsessed” with transforming most everything she sees in to a quilted fabric postcard. She will share the colorful, quilted postcards she has made and also give tips on how to create them.

There is always an open invitation for anyone with an interest in quilting to attend a guild meeting free of charge.

CVQG is a nonprofit. Membership is open to anyone regardless of quilting skill. Dues are $20 per year, pro-rated to $10 at mid-year. Normally there are two meetings held on the second Thursday of each month — one at 10 a.m. and another at 6 p.m. Membership entitles one to attend either or both of the meetings. At times the two separate meetings have different programs, and sometimes when the programs are the same, the meetings are held jointly as in November.

To learn more about CVQG activates, check them out on Facebook at Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild.