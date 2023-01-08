Catawba Valley Quilters' Guild to vote on officers

HICKORY — The next meetings of the Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild are scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 12. The morning group will meet at 10 a.m. and the evening one at 6 p.m. Both meetings will be at Holy Trinity Church located in Hickory at 547 Sixth St. NW.

On the agenda for the meetings will be the presentation and voting on the slate of officers for the upcoming two-year term, sign-up for committees based on an assessment of needs and interests, discussion of budget, introduction of the 2023 Challenge, and a presentation by Child Advocacy.

Following is the slate of officers that will be presented for a vote:

Day Group:

Kathleen Whiddon, president

Cindi Williamson, vice president

Mary Bucym, secretary

Frances Allen, treasurer

Member at large, Nancy Garchek

Evening Group:

Jan Carpenter and Shelley Thompson, co-presidents

Vice president, Cindi Williamson

Secretary, Amanda Truett

Secretary, Frances Allen

Member at large, Debbie Smith

CVQG typically meets on the second Thursday of each month with one meeting at 10 a.m. and the evening group at 6:30 p.m., with several exceptions. The June and December meetings are each combined (day and evening groups) for potluck dinners at 6 p.m.

There is a standing invitation for anyone with an interest in quilting to attend a meeting free of charge in order to learn about the guild. Annual dues are currently $20 or $10 when joining after mid-year.

Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild is a 501-©(3) entity with a primary purpose and goal to promote and perpetuate the art of quilting. Teaching and sponsoring activities achieve this goal. Guild service projects include making premie quilts for local hospitals; sunshine quilts for Family Guidance and Children’s Advocacy in Hickory; and Quilts of Valor for American service members and veterans.

For additional information one may go to Facebook or Instagram at Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild, or if there are still questions, one may speak to a member at 1-336-314-5906 or 1-828-381-7342.