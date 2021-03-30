Catawba Valley Quilters' Guild to meet via Zoom

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild (CVQG) recently began holding its regular monthly meetings via Zoom. The next Zoom meeting is planned for Thursday, April 8, at 6 p.m. Following a brief business meeting, Barb Eikmeyer will present a lecture program entitled “It’s All About the Sashing.”

Eikmeyer is from Lansing, Kansas, and has been quilting since 1984 and teaching quilting since 1990. In addition she has authored four books on the subject and designed seven different fabric collections for Paintbrush Studio Fabrics and become a Bluprint (formerly Craftsy) instructor. Added to all of this she is streaming on Quilting Daily TV and has a new video series.

While Eikmeyer considers herself a traditional quilter, applique is her favorite quilting technique and that is evident in the bevy of beautiful sampler quilts she has designed and made. In addition to the program she does on sashings she also does several others including “Random Block Samplers,” “Solids,” and other traditional quilting techniques.