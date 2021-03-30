Catawba Valley Quilters' Guild to meet via Zoom

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild (CVQG) recently began holding its regular monthly meetings via Zoom. The next Zoom meeting is planned for Thursday, April 8, at 6 p.m. Following a brief business meeting, Barb Eikmeyer will present a lecture program entitled “It’s All About the Sashing.”
Eikmeyer is from Lansing, Kansas, and has been quilting since 1984 and teaching quilting since 1990. In addition she has authored four books on the subject and designed seven different fabric collections for Paintbrush Studio Fabrics and become a Bluprint (formerly Craftsy) instructor. Added to all of this she is streaming on Quilting Daily TV and has a new video series.
While Eikmeyer considers herself a traditional quilter, applique is her favorite quilting technique and that is evident in the bevy of beautiful sampler quilts she has designed and made. In addition to the program she does on sashings she also does several others including “Random Block Samplers,” “Solids,” and other traditional quilting techniques.
Because of the pandemic this past year, CVQG was forced to postpone the quilt show scheduled for this coming October; however, members have begun work in preparation to present the show in October of 2022. Members have already begun working on their show quilts and have completed a beautiful raffle quilt. Tickets have gone on sale for that, and anyone interested in a ticket(s) may contact a guild member.
Membership in CVQG is open to anyone regardless of quilting skill and dues are $20 per year. The guild hopes to be able to resume face-to-face meetings in June but that is uncertain at this time. Meetings are always held on the second Thursday of each month at Holy Trinity Church located at 547 Sixth St. NW in Hickory. Membership entitles one to attend either the morning meeting at 10 a.m. or the evening meeting at 6:30 or both. Programs often differ for the two meetings.