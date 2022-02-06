Catawba Valley Quilters' Guild to meet at church

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild typically meets on the second Thursday of each month, with one meeting at 10 a.m. and a second meeting at 6 p.m.
There are two exceptions each year in July and December when they hold only one meeting for both the morning and evening groups combined.
The February meetings will be held this Thursday, Feb. 10, at Holy Trinity Church located at 547 Sixth St. NW in Hickory. In compliance with Holy Trinity’s current policy, all members attending must wear a mask.
Member Kathleen Dukelow will present the program for both meetings, which will be a demonstration of the Ruche method of making flowers, which can be used for applique.
CVQG typically holds a quilt show every three years; however, last year the show was rescheduled due to COVID-19. Plans are currently underway for the show to be held this coming fall on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22, at the Hickory Metro Convention Center.
The Lily Boutique has become one of the most highly anticipated components of the show and will again offer visitors the opportunity to shop for a variety of gift items for upcoming holidays, sewing, and home decoration. Members have already begun to work on making these handmade items in preparation for the boutique. The March guild meetings will be a showcase of items already made and in process of being made as well as the sharing of patterns and ideas for making additional items.
As always, there is an open invitation for anyone with an interest in quilting to attend a meeting in order to learn more about the guild and all they do related to promoting the art of quilting and serving the community. Visitors may attend either the morning or evening meeting or learn about CVQG via Facebook by going to Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild. For additional questions, another resource is to call 336-314-5906 or 828-381-7342.
CVQG is a nonprofit organization with a combination of more than 100 male and female members of various skill levels. As such it provides a great opportunity for fellowship with other quilters, learning and service around the making of premie quilts for local hospitals, sunshine quilts for Family Guidance and Children’s Advocacy in Hickory, and Quilts of Valor for veterans and American service members. Dues are $20 per year and members may join at any point during the year.