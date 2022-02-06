Catawba Valley Quilters' Guild to meet at church

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild typically meets on the second Thursday of each month, with one meeting at 10 a.m. and a second meeting at 6 p.m.

There are two exceptions each year in July and December when they hold only one meeting for both the morning and evening groups combined.

The February meetings will be held this Thursday, Feb. 10, at Holy Trinity Church located at 547 Sixth St. NW in Hickory. In compliance with Holy Trinity’s current policy, all members attending must wear a mask.

Member Kathleen Dukelow will present the program for both meetings, which will be a demonstration of the Ruche method of making flowers, which can be used for applique.

CVQG typically holds a quilt show every three years; however, last year the show was rescheduled due to COVID-19. Plans are currently underway for the show to be held this coming fall on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22, at the Hickory Metro Convention Center.