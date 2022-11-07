Catawba Valley Quilters' Guild to meet at church

HICKORY — Bring your favorite quilting tool or gadget and join with the members of the Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild on Thursday, Nov. 10, to participate in one of their regular meeting programs. The morning meeting will be at 10 a.m. and the evening one at 6:30 p.m. Both will be at Holy Trinity Church located at 547 Sixth St., NW, in Hickory.

Items on the agendas will include a recap of the recent Stars Over the Valley Quilt Show and a celebration of its success and a review by the guild treasurer, Frances Allen, of the guild budget for 2023.

Anyone with an interest in quilting, no matter his/her skill level, has an open invitation to visit a meeting free of charge. Dues to become a member are $20 per year, pro-rated to $10 at mid-year. Regular meetings are Thursdays at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., with the exception of June and December when the morning and evening groups are combined for a joint meeting at 6 p.m. These meetings are traditionally potluck dinners and a time for more fellowship than regular meetings allow.

CVQG is a nonprofit organization with a primary objective being to promote the art of quilting. One way in which they do this is by using their talents to make quilts for donation to various community agencies and to the Quilts of Valor program. Meetings allow time for programs to learn new skills and to share various techniques, tools, and ideas. Meetings also provide an outlet for members to learn from the opportunity to see the work other members are doing.

Those interested in learning more about the guild and what they are all about can go to their website at www.catawbavalleyquiltersguild.com or to Facebook at Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild to learn more. If you still need additional information, call 828-381-7342 or 336- 314-5906 to speak directly with a CVQG member.