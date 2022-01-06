Catawba Valley Quilters' Guild to hold meetings

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild will begin the new year with their regular meetings on Thursday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. and at 6:30 p.m. Both meetings will be at Holy Trinity Church located at 547 Sixth St., NW, in Hickory.
In keeping with Holy Trinity’s current policy, all who attend the meetings are required to wear a mask.
Guild meetings normally include a program; however, the January meeting will be for the purpose of presenting the budget for 2022 and providing an overview of the coming year with a focus on the quilt show scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22, at the Hickory Metro Convention Center.
As a nonprofit organization the group's purpose is to “promote and perpetuate the art of quilting. The work is designed to benefit and educate all persons interested in preserving, continuing and advancing this art.” The guild seeks to encourage a high standard of design and technique in all forms of quilting and promotes the art of quilting by teaching and sponsoring exhibits. The quilt show, normally held every three years, is one activity that helps to accomplish this.
CVQA is a very active guild with more than 100 members. They make and donate many service quilts such as preemie quilts for the local medical centers, larger quilts for Family Guidance Center and Children’s Advocacy, as well as Quilts of Valor. In response to a request from Mayor Hank Guess, they recently completed a quilt honoring the 150th anniversary of the establishment of Hickory. The quilt hangs permanently at Patrick Beaver Library.
Dues for membership are $20 per year, pro-rated to $10 at mid-year. Paid members may elect to attend either meeting or both the morning and evening meeting if they choose.
Twice a year, June and December, the guild combines both the morning and evening groups and holds only one meeting at 6 p.m. These meetings are typically potluck dinners and a program.
To learn more about the guild and its activities, it can be accessed on Facebook at Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild. For additional information, call 336-314-5906 or 828-381-7342.