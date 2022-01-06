Catawba Valley Quilters' Guild to hold meetings

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild will begin the new year with their regular meetings on Thursday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. and at 6:30 p.m. Both meetings will be at Holy Trinity Church located at 547 Sixth St., NW, in Hickory.

In keeping with Holy Trinity’s current policy, all who attend the meetings are required to wear a mask.

Guild meetings normally include a program; however, the January meeting will be for the purpose of presenting the budget for 2022 and providing an overview of the coming year with a focus on the quilt show scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22, at the Hickory Metro Convention Center.

As a nonprofit organization the group's purpose is to “promote and perpetuate the art of quilting. The work is designed to benefit and educate all persons interested in preserving, continuing and advancing this art.” The guild seeks to encourage a high standard of design and technique in all forms of quilting and promotes the art of quilting by teaching and sponsoring exhibits. The quilt show, normally held every three years, is one activity that helps to accomplish this.