HICKORY — Kay Dwyer of Lenoir will present the programs for the regular meetings of the Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild scheduled for Thursday, April 13. The first meeting will be held at 10 a.m. and the second one at 6:30 p.m.

The group meets at Holy Trinity Church located in Hickory at 547 Sixth St. NW.

Dwyer is a scrap-lover with an eagerness to share that love with others and she will present her programs on using scraps, selvedges, and strips — meaning fabric scraps, selvedges, and strips of all sizes, shapes, and colors.

In addition to presenting the programs for the regular April meetings of the guild Dwyer will follow up by doing two separate workshops, one on April 21 and another on April 22.

Dwyer is a former CVQG president and chairperson of the 2018 Quilts of the Valley quilt show.

CVQG meets on the second Thursday of each month at both 10 a.m. and again at 6:30 p.m. with two exceptions. Those exceptions are June and December when they hold only one combined meeting for both the morning and evening groups.

The combined meetings are held at 6 p.m. at Holy Trinity Church. There remains an open invitation for anyone interested in quilting and possibly joining the guild to attend a meeting free of charge.

For the April 13 meetings Dwyer is asking that participants bring their favorite scrap quilt so that the group can have a “walking quilt show” prior to her presentation. The quilts will be draped over the backs of their chairs along with an index card describing their quilts. Members can then walk around during the break to admire everyone’s favorites. There will be no restrictions with regard to who made the quilts.

In the interest of time, the “walking quilt show” will take the place of the regular show and tell. There will not be time for those quilts to be shown. Following the “walking quilt show” Dwyer will take the stage to talk about her own scrap journey, present tips, and provide a trunk show of her quilts.

Then on both Friday, April 21 and again on April 22, Dwyer will follow up with workshops from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The workshops will also be conducted at Holy Trinity Church.

Participants will be invited to bring their own bag of scraps to add, mix, match, and/or share.

Cost of a workshop will be $10 and attendance will be limited to 20. Participants will need to bring their sewing machine, standard tools, and cutting materials. Irons will be provided.

Guild members expressed an interest in having programs on art quilts, so one has been scheduled for the regular Thursday, May 11, guild meeting. This program will be a presentation by Roxane Lessa entitled “What Every Quilter Needs to Know Before They Sew” and it will be a combination trunk show and lecture on her personal mission.

Lessa most recently won the 2012 Niche Award for Decorative Fiber and she creates customized textile art for home and/or business clients. She also teaches fiber arts for North Carolina quilt guilds and the prestigious Houston International Quilt Festival. She has appeared on the "Quilting Arts" TV show and has written numerous quilting arts publications. Additional information will be provided at a later date, but members will want to put the date on their calendars.

Those interested in learning more about CVQG’s activities are invited to check them out by going to Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild on Facebook or Instagram. Should there still be a need to speak directly with a member, call 817- 243-8959.