Catawba Valley Quilters' Guild to have dinner

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild will gather for their next meeting on Thursday, June 9, at 6 p.m. This meeting will be one of their semi-annual potluck dinners. They will also hang the members' entries for the 2022 Challenge, which was to make a quilt featuring a star(s).

Plans are well underway for the upcoming quilt show scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22, at The Hickory Metro Convention Center located at 1960 13th Avenue Drive SE. Hours for the show will be 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The 2022 show will feature several new activities, including a learning center for young people interested in trying their hand at quilting, and a silent auction. In the learning center, sewing machines will be set up for use in instruction on how to make one of three quilted items. The silent auctions will include a Janome sewing machine donated by Bill’s Sewing Machine Company and a number of vintage quilts.

As always, there will be vendors and the popular Lily Boutique where visitors can shop for all sorts of quilting supplies and handmade items suitable for sewing rooms, gift giving and holiday decoration. The show will feature 17 vendors this year.

At the close of the show Hickory Mayor Hank Guess will draw and present the raffle quilt made by guild members. Tickets for the quilt may be purchased from guild members for $1 each or six tickets for $5 and they will still be on sale at the show.

There will be more than 250 quilts hung for visitors to enjoy, Quilts of Valor presentations the last hour of the show both days, free demonstrations, door prizes, and a number of baskets stuffed with fat quarters to be raffled off.

Admission to the show will be $8 for adults, $5 for ages 5-17, with no charge for those under age 5.

The Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild welcomes visitors who have an interest in learning more about their activities and possible membership. There is no charge to attend a meeting for this purpose. Regular meetings are held on the second Thursday of each month (with the exception of June and December) at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Holy Trinity Church located at 547 Sixth St. NW in Hickory. In June and December they hold only one meeting at 6 p.m. New members may join anytime during the year and dues are $20 per year, pro-rated to $10 when joining mid-year.

To learn more about the guild, visit their website at www.catawbavalleyquiltersguild.com or check them out on Facebook. For specific questions, a member can be telephoned at 336-314-5906 or 828-381-7342.