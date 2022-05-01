Catawba Valley Quilters' Guild plans program

HICKORY — Monthly guild programs for the Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild (CVQG) are always something members look forward to with anticipation, and those planned for May are no exception. Carl Stevens, a popular award-winning quilter who grew up in Flint, Michigan, will present programs for both meetings.

Stevens did not begin quilting until 2012 with what, in quilting lingo, is called a “stack and whack." He next tried a paper pieced quilt and as some say, never looked back. Since then he has won numerous awards in North Carolina, Florida and Virginia. Very often his quilts are chosen as “Judges Favorites” in shows.

Stevens now travels between Sparta, North Carolina, and Florida teaching his technique of paper piecing. In addition, he will present a demonstration on what he terms “piping hot binding."

The May meetings of CVQG will be held on Thursday, May 12, at 10 a.m. and repeated at 6 p.m., both on the lower level of Holy Trinity Church at 547 Sixth St., NW, Hickory.

There is an open invitation for anyone wanting to know more about the guild and its activities and community work to attend a meeting free of charge. Dues are $20 per year, but the charge is pro-rated to $10 at mid-year.

To learn some basics about CVQG before then, check out the website at catawbavalleyquiltersguild.com or Facebook. If you still have questions, call 828-381-7342 or 336-314-5906.

The big guild event scheduled for 2022 is the upcoming quilt show to be held at the Hickory Metro Convention Center on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22. Show coordinators Mary Bucy and Gigi Miller expect to hang at least 250 quilts for this show which is normally held every three years. In addition to the show itself, there will be demonstrations, 16 vendors, raffle drawings, Quilts of Valor presentations and The Lily Boutique, featuring gift items for holidays, the home, babies, and quilters.