Catawba Valley Quilters' Guild plans meetings

HICKORY — Fun and work combined are in store for members of the Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild when they gather for their regular meetings on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Meetings will be held at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Participants will have a pillowcase party to make pillowcases for their various service project recipients. Members attending either meeting are asked to bring fabrics, their sewing machines and all other tools and supplies necessary for making pillowcases.

Anyone interested in becoming a member of the guild has an invitation to come and join in the fun. Should you have questions about the event or guild you are invited to call 828-381-7342 or 336-314-5906.

CVQG meets regularly on the second Thursday of each month. Members may attend either morning or evening and often members attend both when the programs are different. Meetings are held at Holy Trinity Church located at 547 Sixth St., NW, in Hickory.