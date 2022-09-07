 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Catawba Valley Quilters' Guild plans meetings

  • 0

HICKORY — Fun and work combined are in store for members of the Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild when they gather for their regular meetings on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Meetings will be held at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Participants will have a pillowcase party to make pillowcases for their various service project recipients. Members attending either meeting are asked to bring fabrics, their sewing machines and all other tools and supplies necessary for making pillowcases.

Anyone interested in becoming a member of the guild has an invitation to come and join in the fun. Should you have questions about the event or guild you are invited to call 828-381-7342 or 336-314-5906.

CVQG meets regularly on the second Thursday of each month. Members may attend either morning or evening and often members attend both when the programs are different. Meetings are held at Holy Trinity Church located at 547 Sixth St., NW, in Hickory.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

California power grid threatened by record heat wave as wildfire risk rises

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert