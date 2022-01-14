Catawba Valley Pottery & Antiques Festival scheduled

HICKORY — The Historical Association of Catawba County announced that the 25th annual Catawba Valley Pottery & Antiques Festival will take place Saturday, March 26, at the Hickory Metro Convention Center. The event brings together potters and vendors from across the Southeast to exhibit and sell their work.

Saturday’s festival also includes live demonstrations and a special exhibit celebrating 25 years of the pottery festival. The exhibit will span the 25 years of celebrating the Catawba Valley style of pottery at previous festivals.

The festival's steering committee announced a “face to face” Friday Night Preview Party on March 25 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Hickory Metro Convention Center. The event will feature an updated Southern fare menu, cash bar, and live music. Ice cream sundaes with choices of 25 toppings will be offered as part of the celebration. The preview party is the primary fundraiser for the festival and provides guests with the opportunity to purchase festival items early, time to interact with vendors, and a fun night of food and entertainment.