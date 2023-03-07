HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Parkinson’s Support Group is open to patients/caregivers in Hickory and the surrounding area.

The next meeting will be held on Sunday, March 12, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the YMCA C.O. Miller Teen Center, 701 First St. NW, Hickory.

The speaker will be Kay Robb, a local artist living with Parkinson’s while staying positive and still enjoying her passion. Time will be allowed for group discussion. If you have questions, email cvpark.group@gmail.com or call Carrie Craymer at 828-310-3313.