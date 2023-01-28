Catawba Valley Parkinson’s Support Group resumes

HICKORY — Like many organizations during the COVID pandemic, the Catawba Valley Parkinson’s Support Group discontinued meeting.

Now the group is ready to resume meeting under the leadership of two Parkinson’s disease patients, Carrie Craymer and Ginny Koch. They picked up the ball from Bill McLaughlin who led the group for several years, but recently returned to his home state. McLaughlin inspired many Parkinson’s patients and caregivers with his commitment and energy, especially organizing support group meetings and actively engaging in Parkinson’s exercise classes at the YMCA.

The Parkinson’s support group is for anyone with Parkinson’s disease, caregivers/family members. Meetings will be held on the second Sunday of every month from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the YMCA C.O. Miller Teen Center, 701 First St. NW, Hickory. The first meeting will be held on Feb. 12. Lala Kozischek, Corporate Wellness Director at the YMCA Catawba Valley, will be the guest speaker. Attendees will be asked to provide ideas for future meeting topics.

"Getting together with other Parkinson’s disease patients is important for me and them,” says Craymer. “It helps me relieve anxiety hearing their stories and helping newcomers. It’s a great source of information learning from local guest speakers. It’s a place for patients to share what’s working and what’s not working.”

Koch added, “Parkinson’s disease can be very isolating. It takes its toll on every family member, that’s why having a support group for patients and caregivers is so important. Parkinson’s is different for every patient. Our hope is that Parkinson’s patients will understand they can have a full and enriched life. We invite you to join us.”

For more information or if you have questions, contact Craymer at 828-310-3313 or email Koch at cvpark.group@gmail.com.