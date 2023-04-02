HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Paralegal Association (CVPA) will be hosting a seminar entitled "Overview of the NC Medical Examiner System."

The program will cover the differences between a coroner and medical examiner; role of the chief medical examiner and county medical examiner; jurisdiction of the medical examiner; types of reports that are prepared; and issues that paralegals may run into when dealing with cases that fall under the jurisdiction of the medical examiner.

The presentation will be held at Catawba Valley Community College, Hickory, in Room WW123 on Tuesday, April 11, at 6 p.m. The presentation is one hour in length. The program is open to the general public and there is no fee for the general public to attend.

If interested in attending, send confirmation to lhayden@phd-law.com in order to be contacted in the event the seminar is moved to a different location.

Certified paralegals who are not CVPA members and wish to receive credit for this CPE will be charged a $25 certification fee.

CVPA is a nonprofit organization that encourages ethical and professional conduct within the paralegal profession, and promotes paralegal careers in Catawba and all surrounding counties. CVPA furthers education and quality fellowship among its members and guests through CPEs, regular meetings, networking and social events, and furthers the paralegal profession through its participation in community service projects.

Membership in CVPA is open to paralegals, legal assistants, legal secretaries, students enrolled in paralegal programs, paralegal educators, employees of judicial entities, and other recognized legal agencies.

For more information, find the group on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CatawbaValleyParalegalAssociation/