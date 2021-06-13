Catawba Valley Medical Center sees continued drop in ER visits

Emergency department visits at Catawba Valley Medical Center have decreased significantly since COVID-19 hit, and the hospital is expecting the numbers to stay down into 2022.
In the years before COVID-19, the hospital saw steady increases in ER visits. Visits reached a peak in fiscal year 2018-19, with about 61,500 that year, said CVMC Chief Financial Officer Kimberly Crews at a Catawba County Board of Commissioners budget meeting.
From July 2019 through June 2020, that number dropped to 56,373, as COVID-19 impacted the last four months of the period. The numbers stayed low into the current fiscal year, 2020-21, which began in July 2020, Crews said.
“In the past couple of months, we’ve seen a bit of a shift,” Crews said. “We don’t expect to come back to our 60,000 level any time soon.”
The hospital expects to see about 53,062 in the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, Crews said. In the next period, CVMC is expecting a slight increase to 54,038.
“Contrary to popular belief, we do make money in the emergency department because of all the volume that comes through, so we do want to see this volume come back,” Crews said. “It does create some inpatient business and it is a money maker for us.”
The hospital saw a decrease in surgeries over the past year as well, but those are expected to climb back close to pre-COVID levels, Crews said. Outpatient registrations, another good money maker for the hospital, saw a drop but are steadily climbing, she said.
Despite the decrease in patients and money coming in through hospital services, CVMC still came out of 2020-21 in the black, Crews said. Some COVID-19 supplemental funding helped.
Projected net revenue for 2020-21 is about $330 million. The hospital is budgeting for that to increase to $348 million in the coming fiscal year, Crews said.
Expenses were about $323 million in the current year. The coming budget will have about $336 million in expenses, Crews said.
Some of the increase is due to an increase in the hospital’s minimum wage to $15 an hour, Crews said. The hospital made the increase in February in an effort to attract hard-to-find employees like food service workers, front end staff who do registrations, certified medical assistants and more, Crews said.
“We’re doing a lot of things to attract staff, but it’s very much a struggle,” she said. “So we’re trying to stay in line with wages and doing what we can to invest in our workforce.”
The hospital is also spending $2 million on a surgical suite upgrade, $1.9 million on an MRI machine, $1 million on ultrasound machines and $2 million on other facility upgrades.