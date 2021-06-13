Catawba Valley Medical Center sees continued drop in ER visits

Emergency department visits at Catawba Valley Medical Center have decreased significantly since COVID-19 hit, and the hospital is expecting the numbers to stay down into 2022.

In the years before COVID-19, the hospital saw steady increases in ER visits. Visits reached a peak in fiscal year 2018-19, with about 61,500 that year, said CVMC Chief Financial Officer Kimberly Crews at a Catawba County Board of Commissioners budget meeting.

From July 2019 through June 2020, that number dropped to 56,373, as COVID-19 impacted the last four months of the period. The numbers stayed low into the current fiscal year, 2020-21, which began in July 2020, Crews said.

“In the past couple of months, we’ve seen a bit of a shift,” Crews said. “We don’t expect to come back to our 60,000 level any time soon.”

The hospital expects to see about 53,062 in the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, Crews said. In the next period, CVMC is expecting a slight increase to 54,038.

“Contrary to popular belief, we do make money in the emergency department because of all the volume that comes through, so we do want to see this volume come back,” Crews said. “It does create some inpatient business and it is a money maker for us.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}