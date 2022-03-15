Catawba Valley Medical Center lifts some visitor restrictions

Catawba Valley Medical Center lifted some visitor restrictions as COVID-19 cases wane.

Most patients are no longer limited to a certain number of visitors at a time, according to a Monday update to the hospital’s visitation guidelines. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital has limited visitors to one or two per patient.

The hospital is still requiring visitors to wear masks, according to the update. Visitors also may be screened for symptoms.

The hospital’s lobby is open. Visitors are asked to social distance in the lobby area. The cafeteria is closed to the public.

Patients in the birthing center are limited to three visitors and one certified doula, which is not counted in the visitor total, according to the guidelines.

Patients in COVID-19 isolations can have one support person who should stay consistent throughout the hospital stay.

Those in the hospital’s surgical suite can have two visitors and neonatal intensive care unit patients can have three visitors.

There are no age restrictions for visitors in the Monday update. Previously, the hospital required visitors to be 13 or older.

Frye Regional Medical Center still limited patients to two visitors at a time, according to the hospital website.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.